report | Sunderland 1-0 Gillingham – News

Giles denied a point in the closing stages at Sunderland.

Nathan Broadhead scored in the final seconds as Sunderland won all three points in a 1–0 victory against a resilient Gillingham side at the Stadium of Light.

Neil Harris was forced to make a change from the side that won at Accrington Stanley as Stuart O’Keefe missed with an injury. Josh Chambers started in his place as he made his full league debut.

Josh Clarke got his first chance of the game after Alex Pritchard’s cross was found inside the penalty area. However, his volley was even and straight on Aaron Chapman.

In the eighth minute, Danny Bath came close to the hosts. A corner from the left found its way…