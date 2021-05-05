Report: Supply Chain Tech Trends Against the Backdrop of – GlobeNewswire

ATLANTA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recent Gartner report1 predicts that “through 2023, demand for robotic goods-to-person (G2P) systems will quadruple to help enforce social distancing in warehouses.”

The report, “Predicts 2021: Supply Chain Technology,” emphasizes that “demand for all forms of robotics and automation continues to grow in the supply chain, but the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of leveraging technology like robotics to protect workers.”

Download the report, compliments of GreyOrange, here. GreyOrange is a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger™ Robot Series.

Additional insights from the report, written by Gartner analysts Dwight Klappich, Bart De Muynck, Greg Aimi, Christian Titze, Andrew Stevens, include:

“The pandemic caused major staffing disruptions in warehouses and distribution centers, delaying deliveries and placing a renewed focus on robotics and other forms of materials handling automation.”

“COVID-19 will accelerate demand for robotic G2P systems because they are also easy and economical ways to not only enforce social distancing but also drive notable productivity improvements by using the robots to perform low-value-added tasks like moving goods around.”

“Identify appropriate use cases for goods-to-person (G2P) robotic systems within your operations by studying travel patterns in each of your warehouses, specifically looking for backlogs caused by the pandemic that will be easy targets for G2P systems.”

“Integrating robots and AI-enabled software built on a language designed for fluidity, persistence and real-time decision-making directly addresses the most pressing fulfillment needs,” said Samay Kohli , chief executive officer and co-founder, GreyOrange. “Tight labor markets combined with escalating SKU volumes and accelerated shipping times demand moving past traditional technology to leverage a solution designed to fulfill the future in real time.”

GreyOrange modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, time and teams of people and robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyMatter ™ FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for every-day omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory.

