Report: Trevor Bauer unlikely to face discipline over cheating allegations

News that Major League Baseball is checking into baseballs used by Trevor Bauer during a recent start raised a lot of eyebrows, but it does not appear the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is going to get in serious trouble over any of it.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Bauer is not expected to be disciplined right now for anything connected to MLB’s investigation. He adds that MLB is in “information-gathering mode” and any of the baseballs collected early in the season are more likely to end up as supporting evidence if there are continued issues as the season goes on.

An earlier report said MLB was looking into baseballs used by Bauer during Thursday’s start against Oakland, which were described as “sticky” with “visible markings.” Bauer had a heated response to the story and how it was reported.

Bauer has given up six earned runs in two starts so far with the Dodgers, striking out 20 in 13 innings.