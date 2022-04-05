Report: Trump’s Truth Social Is a Bigger Disgrace Than His Other Business Failures

When we last checked in with Truth Social, the alternative social media network launched by Donald Trump After being temporarily removed from Twitter and Facebook for inciting a violent rebellion, things weren’t going too well. The February rollout was a predictable shitshow, as users were hit with a slew of glitches, ridiculously long wait times, and, in many cases, a message that they were placed on a waiting list that appeared to exceed 100,000. long people. SimilarWeb, which provides website data analysis, has Estimated As The Daily Beast reports, the average visitor to the site spent only 90 seconds, while users on the conservative networks Getr and Gab spent seven and nine minutes, respectively. Trump himself, a former Twitter obsessive who…