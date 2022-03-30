Report: UEFA plans to scrap qualification for Champions League qualification

According to reports, UEFA has rejected proposals to allow two teams to qualify for the Champions League on a coefficient basis.

The controversial plan has been put on hold as part of the new Champions League format, which will see 36 teams in the competition from 2024/25.

According to TimesUEFA has scrapped the ‘most controversial’ part of its Champions League qualification plan to allow two clubs with strong recent European records to overtake the others.

imago/pa images

It was previously reported that a metric calculated according to Continental performance from the past five seasons would be applied.

The proposals would have seen teams that finish outside the Champions League places in their home leagues, but qualify for the Europa League or win a cup in their …