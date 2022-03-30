Report: UEFA plans to scrap qualification for Champions League qualification

According to reports, UEFA has rejected proposals to allow two teams to qualify for the Champions League on a coefficient basis.

The controversial plan has been put on hold as part of the new Champions League format, which will see 36 teams in the competition from 2024/25.

According to TimesUEFA has scrapped the ‘most controversial’ part of its Champions League qualification plan to allow two clubs with strong recent European records to overtake the others.


