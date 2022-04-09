Report: Watford 0-3 Leeds United

Premier League

watford 0

Leeds United 3 (Rafinha 21′, Rodrigo 73′, Harrison 85′)

watford: Foster (GK), Luza, Pedro (King 81′), Kamara, Sissoko (C), Femania, Samir, Sarr, Cabaselle, Hernandez (Denis 39′), Cucca (Kayambe 72′). Subscription not used: Bachpan (GK), Cleverly, Massina, Cathcart, Kalu, Sieralta.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Koch, Cooper (C), Rafinha (Somerville, 82′), Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James (Greenwood 67′), Harrison, Cliché (Phillips 59′). Subscription not used: Klassen (GK), Struijk, Gelhardt, Hejelde, Creswell, Kenneh.

venue: Vikaraj Road

Presence: TBC

punch: Andre Mariner

booked: Luza, Sissoko (Watford)

Jesse Marsh’s side made an impressive showing at Watford in the Premier League, winning by three goals and in doing so, claimed…