Reporter thinks Ben Roethlisberger will play two more seasons

In many ways, baseball is a game of superstition. That really comes to the forefront when someone is pitching a no-hitter, at which point several big superstitions come into play.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had to live one of th

There were all kinds of questions entering this season about whether Ben Roethlisberger might retire. He ended up agreeing to a restructured contract with the team for 2021. But there is a line of thinking that Big Ben might play even beyo

Billy Horschel did not have a fun time negotiating the 13th hole at Augusta National in the third round of The Masters on Saturday.

Things started badly for Horschel on the 13th, as he hit his approach shot into Rae’s Creek. Horschel

Houston Chronicle football writer Aaron Wilson is no longer employed by the newspaper due to recent remarks he made in an interview about the women accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

The dismissal appears to stem

One man recently had a heck of a time as an unintentional honorary member of the USC Trojans football team.

The LA Daily News’ Scott Wolf reported the story during the week and has some alternating details about it. One version of th