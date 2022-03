By canadian press March 24, 2022 | 10:52 am

Dunedin, Fla. – According to multiple media reports, center fielder Randall Grichuk has been traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Colorado Rockies.

Toronto is getting left fielder Raimel Tapia in return.

Grichuk scored 241 runs last season, with 22 home runs, 81 runs batting and .703 OPS.

Grichuk, 30, played four seasons for the Blue Jays after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.