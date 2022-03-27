Republic of Ireland Under-19 vs Armenia Under-19 kick off time, TV channel info, team news and more

The Republic of Ireland clash with Armenia in their final group game of the Euro Under 19 Elite qualifying round.

The Boys in Green has faced a disappointing campaign so far. Portugal suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat on Saturday evening after their first day defeat against England.

The three-goal margin was hard in favor of Tom Mohan, who actually led until the 78th minute, before Portugal sent Ireland to a disappointing defeat.

Armenia is in a similar position to Ireland, who have also lost their opening two games to England and Portugal.

Here’s what you need to know:

venue

St George’s Park, England





