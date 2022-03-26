Republic of Ireland v Belgium LIVE TV channel information, kick-off time, team news, score updates and more

Stephen Kenny named for Ireland XI debut

Stephen Kenny has named his starting squad for Ireland’s friendly against Belgium in Aviva this evening (kick-off at 5 p.m.).

As indicated earlier during the week, Kaomhin Kelleher looks at a familiar backwards start between the five positions of Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty and James McClellan.

The trio of Jason Knight, Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendricks should provide plenty of energy from midfield.

While Rotherham United’s Chidoji Ogbene will partner with West Brom’s Callum Robinson.

The Boys in Green bench includes players like Troy Parrott, Will Keane and Mark Sykes who are all set to make their debuts this evening.

Ireland: Kelher; Coleman, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, McClean; Knight, Cullen, Hendricks; Ogbene, Robinson

