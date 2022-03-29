Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania live kick-off times, TV and stream information, score updates and more

After a 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday, the Republic of Ireland will take on Lithuania in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Tonight’s match is being shown live on the Sky Sports Arena, with the action starting at 7.45 pm.

Here is Ireland’s team for the match:

Goalkeeper: Kaomahin Kelleher (Liverpool), James Talbot (Bohemian), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Protector: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielder: Conor Horihane (on loan from Sheffield United, Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendricks (on loan from QPR, Newcastle United), …