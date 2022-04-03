Request for resignation, Alberto Fernandez’s order to Martin Guzmán and Cristina Kirchner’s prediction: “I warned”

“It came to our notice then. I am moving on”, was the last order given by Alberto Fernandez to Martín Guzmán. The President and the Minister of Economy speak several times a day. Even above inflation, the issue of energy has become the most pressing issue of the government, as times are pressing: the bad news coming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the lack of diesel at service stations and the ghost of gas in homes in winter. During the period, the executive runs the first target with the IMF. Guzmán promised Fernández that The escalation and division of electricity and gas will become effective on June 1Which would leave ten percent of the richest population without subsidies and that, except in areas that…