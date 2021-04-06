Rerun Of Healer Season 2 Release Date And Each Update – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

LATEST

Redo of Healer Season 2

Rerun of Healer Season 2: A series of Japanese light books adapted from Rui Tsukiyo and translated by Shiokonbu, “Redo of Healer” or “Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi” is an arcade collection about sexual imprisonment, drawing attention with its responsible portrayal of sexual abuse, BDSM.

The story revolves around the recovery hero Keyaru or even Keyarga, also known as the “Hero of Retrieval”. After being raped, tortured, and manipulated by other personalities and their subordinates, he chose to avenge him. However, his current physical condition prevents him from pursuing his inner desires.

After killing the Demon Lord, he receives the Philosopher’s Stone, then contributes to time and returns to his old sane self to unleash his anger and take revenge on those who injure him. Rest of the world. “Redo of all Healer” has recently completed its first season. If you’re wondering if Season 2 ends, here’s what we understand.

Rerun of Healer Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Redo of all Healer ended on January 13, 2021 and 12 episodes were released before March 31, 2021. In the case of sensitive content, three versions of this anime were created: the censored TV version, the ‘version’ Retry “For streaming only, along with the uncensored version of” Full Restore “. Many TV channels broadcast a radio version. Only AT-X introduced the full recovery variant with a time interval of 4.

Regarding the second season, the productions have not released an official statement about it yet. Tsukiyo is very active on Twitter and regularly contacts fans of the creations. In January 2021 due to the growing interest of the anime’s second season.

Tsukiyo informed fans that this can only happen if the Blu-Ray / DVD sells well. A few weeks later, he asked fans to increase sales of the original light books, adding that if they didn’t sell, there wouldn’t be any more anime improvement.

In the finale of the first season, Keyarga murdered Hawk and changed Norn’s memory, making her feel like his sister Ellen. He visited Kaman’s grave, planted flowers on it, and claimed that the only friend he understood would see Kaman’s grave.

The main place prayed for Anna, claiming that Anna had avenged her. Kureha joined the group. They left Branitha in the hope of catching the sacred bird Caladrius, defeating the current demon lord, and obtaining the philosopher’s stela. The king of this Magazine Kingdom sent the gun hero who dared to go along.

