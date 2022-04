A probiotic was engineered to endogenously produce L-DOPA from tyrosine using recombinant 4-hydrophenylacetate 3-monooxygenase and FAD reductase genes. The L-DOPA live-biotherapeutic is pre-activated and orally administered. Tests of the new drug delivery approach reveal steady-state plasma L-DOPA levels and brain dopamine levels in pre-clinical animal models. Credit: Piyush Padhi, University of Georgia

Researchers have engineered probiotic bacteria that can synthesize the dopamine precursor L-DOPA, a powerful mainstay treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Preclinical tests show that the new treatment approach is not only safe and well-tolerated but also eliminates side effects that…