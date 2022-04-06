Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe dials back the silliness

Not surprisingly, Powell’s fancy footwork has drawn considerable criticism. Analysts argue that the Fed undermines its credibility with its unpredictable moves and set forward guidance that often turns out to be unreliable.

And that’s why Reserve Bank of Australia boss Phil Lowe prefers less glaring moves.

‘Development of labor cost’ under scrutiny

Now, there is no doubt that the Reserve Bank, like every other central bank in the world, is shocked by the strength and strength of the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which has eased inflationary pressures.

But in his statement after Tuesday’s Reserve Bank board meeting, Lowe Powell is far from doing anything like a pivot.

Although he has dismissed the reassuring rhetoric…