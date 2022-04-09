Reserve Bank’s policy thrust: Monetary tightening to tackle inflation

For the eleventh time in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the main policy rate – repo rate – unchanged at 4%. It has also retained its accommodative stance, but indicated it will engage in a gradual and calibrated withdrawal of surplus liquidity to rein in inflation. The central bank has now decided to focus on inflation over growth by sucking out money from the system in a multi-year time-frame.