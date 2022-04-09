Reserve Bank’s policy thrust: Monetary tightening to tackle inflation

For the eleventh time in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the main policy rate – repo rate – unchanged at 4%. It has also retained its accommodative stance, but indicated it will engage in a gradual and calibrated withdrawal of surplus liquidity to rein in inflation. The central bank has now decided to focus on inflation over growth by sucking out money from the system in a multi-year time-frame.
What is the big picture emerging from the monetary policy review?
In the wake of the rise in crude oil and commodity prices and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, RBI has slashed the growth forecast to 7.2% for fiscal 2022-23 from 7.8% projected earlier. Although India’s direct trade exposure to the countries at the epicentre of the conflict is…
