Reserve tournament: River and Argentina Juniors tied in Eziza

Rivers and Argentina’s juniors 0-0. on par with In Iziza, for the ninth date Reserve Professional League Cup. The novelty of the day was an injury to Flabian Londoo, who had to be converted in the first half due to a blow to the shoulder area.

from the beginning, The match was fought more than it was played And never managed to have a clear dominance. In fact, there were more perspectives than apparent arrivals. The most obvious move was made by Bicho in just 43 minutes in the second half, when Fernando lvarez joined hands with goalkeeper Leonardo Diaz, but could not score.