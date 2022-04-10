Residents of the Midwest are still rebuilding a year after Tropical Cyclone Seroja devastated the region

It’s been a year since Tropical Cyclone Seroja passed through Western Australia’s Midwest and Wheatbelt, but hundreds of residents are still waiting to repair or rebuild their homes and businesses.

Midwestern cities still recovering on first anniversary of disaster Reconstruction has been pushed out due to the pandemic and other factors

Reconstruction has been pushed out due to the pandemic and other factors About 80 percent of insurance claims have been closed

The Category 3 storm damaged more than 2,270 properties in 16 local government areas, affecting 770 kilometers of coastline from Carnarvon to Mount Marshall.

The popular holiday destination of Calbury and the nearby city of Northampton were hit by the cyclone, with nearly 70 percent of the town’s buildings damaged or destroyed.

The state government issued…