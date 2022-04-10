A woman in a purple blouse with tears in her eyes. Behind her is a toilet, twisted metal and the shell of a building.

Residents of the Midwest are still rebuilding a year after Tropical Cyclone Seroja devastated the region

It’s been a year since Tropical Cyclone Seroja passed through Western Australia’s Midwest and Wheatbelt, but hundreds of residents are still waiting to repair or rebuild their homes and businesses.

The Category 3 storm damaged more than 2,270 properties in 16 local government areas, affecting 770 kilometers of coastline from Carnarvon to Mount Marshall.

The popular holiday destination of Calbury and the nearby city of Northampton were hit by the cyclone, with nearly 70 percent of the town’s buildings damaged or destroyed.

The state government issued…


Read Full News