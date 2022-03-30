Respected Maori leader Dr Moana Jackson passes away

Dr Moana Jackson, a respected Māori lawyer, author and educationist, died on Thursday.

Moana Jackson. (Source: 1news)

Jackson’s work on Māori and indigenous rights has been an inspiration to many at home and abroad, using his knowledge and experience to help Māori and Pakeha understand the effects of colonization in Aotearoa.

His early advocacy began over 30 years ago and focused on Māori and the criminal justice system.

He was the lead researcher and author of the important 1988 report, Māori and the Criminal Justice System: He Whipanga Ho, and helped establish the Naga Kawakamarama i Nga Ture (Māori Legal Service).

Dr. Jackson then helped draft the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and was recognized as one of the foremost in Aotearoa and globally…