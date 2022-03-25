LATEST

Responding to BJP’s ‘Tax Free’ Demand, Arvind Kejriwal Says Why Not Put ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube

Posted on
new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said BJP MLAs demanding ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Delhi should upload the film on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the film for political gains.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta hit back saying that Kejriwal has crossed all limits of political decency with his remarks on the issue.

The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has created a political storm. This…

