Responding to fan question with Ibrox boss at Spiky Rangers loss explaining Geo van Bronckhorst’s Celtic points swing

The dreadful April has got off to a brutal start, but Gio van Bronckhorst has urged Rangers to keep going to prepare for a crucial month ahead.

The Gers entered the spring with dreams of completing a remarkable Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League treble.

But the first of those trophy goals now seems to have been lost as the Champions failed to achieve the required result on their date with league destiny in Ibrox.

However, there are some major occasions on the calendar, starting with a trip to Portugal on Thursday as Van Bronkhorst eyes the club’s first European semi-final since 2008.

A rematch with Ange Postecoglu’s hoops in the Scottish Cup also awaits in Hampden, three days after his second leg performance with Braga on 14 April.

