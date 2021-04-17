LATEST

Result: Aberdeen 2-2 Livingston (5-3 pens): Stephen Glass off

Avatar
By
Posted on
Result: Aberdeen 2-2 Livingston (5-3 pens): Stephen Glass off

The match completed 2-2 after extra-time.

Former Dons midfielder Glass will now welcome Dundee United to Pittodrie within the quarter-finals subsequent weekend.

His predecessor, Derek McInnes, was at Pittodrie as a TV pundit and there was a departure from the three-man central defence he deployed for many of this season.

The 4-2-3-1 formation, nonetheless, was a well-recognized one all through McInnes’s eight-year reign and in addition a continuation of the techniques used throughout Paul Sheerin‘s caretaker spell whereas former Atlanta United 2 head coach Glass was in quarantine.

There was a warning for the Dons when Nicky Devlin fired simply over, however Aberdeen additionally had early probabilities and Fraser Hornby noticed a shot saved by Max Stryjek after Matty Kennedy‘s low cross from the left.

Skipper Lewis tried to play on after an unintentional collision with Livingston centre-back Jon Guthrie however admitted defeat after taking place once more clutching his ribs.

Former Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods got here on within the thirty sixth minute and his first contact was selecting the ball out of the online inside 60 seconds.

The transfer began when Emmanuel-Thomas stole the ball on the proper flank after Jonny Hayes ducked in a bid to let it exit for a throw. The highly effective ahead lower inside, performed a one-two with Scott Pittman and gave Woods no probability with an achieved end from 12 yards.

Lewis Ferguson noticed a free header saved by Stryjek following a set-piece early within the second half, however Livingston proceeded to maintain their hosts at arm’s size.

Centre-forward Alan Forrest was proving a nuisance to the Aberdeen centre-backs and he had a shot saved earlier than one other one was blocked after Devlin obtained to the byline with a number of team-mates supporting.

Aberdeen broke straight up the pitch and equalised within the 77th minute. Hayes discovered McGinn with a cross and the Northern Eire worldwide stroked the ball into the highest nook from 16 yards.

The hosts seemed rejuvenated, however Dean Campbell conceded a unnecessary penalty early in extra-time when his swipe caught Emmanuel-Thomas. The ahead picked himself up and caught the spot-kick into the highest nook within the 93rd minutes.

Kamberi was denied by Stryjek earlier than levelling two minutes later when he slid in to stab residence McGinn’s move on the six-yard line, having continued his run after laying the ball off earlier within the transfer.

Emmanuel-Thomas was inches from a hat-trick after a strong run and Aberdeen had the higher of the second interval with out severely troubling Stryjek.

Nonetheless, they fired 5 penalties previous the goalkeeper within the shoot-out, with Ross McCrorie offering the ultimate blow.

ID:443629:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5841:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top