Result: Aberdeen 2-2 Livingston (5-3 pens): Stephen Glass off

The match completed 2-2 after extra-time.

Former Dons midfielder Glass will now welcome Dundee United to Pittodrie within the quarter-finals subsequent weekend.

His predecessor, Derek McInnes, was at Pittodrie as a TV pundit and there was a departure from the three-man central defence he deployed for many of this season.

The 4-2-3-1 formation, nonetheless, was a well-recognized one all through McInnes’s eight-year reign and in addition a continuation of the techniques used throughout Paul Sheerin‘s caretaker spell whereas former Atlanta United 2 head coach Glass was in quarantine.

There was a warning for the Dons when Nicky Devlin fired simply over, however Aberdeen additionally had early probabilities and Fraser Hornby noticed a shot saved by Max Stryjek after Matty Kennedy‘s low cross from the left.

Skipper Lewis tried to play on after an unintentional collision with Livingston centre-back Jon Guthrie however admitted defeat after taking place once more clutching his ribs.

Former Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods got here on within the thirty sixth minute and his first contact was selecting the ball out of the online inside 60 seconds.

The transfer began when Emmanuel-Thomas stole the ball on the proper flank after Jonny Hayes ducked in a bid to let it exit for a throw. The highly effective ahead lower inside, performed a one-two with Scott Pittman and gave Woods no probability with an achieved end from 12 yards.

Lewis Ferguson noticed a free header saved by Stryjek following a set-piece early within the second half, however Livingston proceeded to maintain their hosts at arm’s size.

Centre-forward Alan Forrest was proving a nuisance to the Aberdeen centre-backs and he had a shot saved earlier than one other one was blocked after Devlin obtained to the byline with a number of team-mates supporting.

Aberdeen broke straight up the pitch and equalised within the 77th minute. Hayes discovered McGinn with a cross and the Northern Eire worldwide stroked the ball into the highest nook from 16 yards.

The hosts seemed rejuvenated, however Dean Campbell conceded a unnecessary penalty early in extra-time when his swipe caught Emmanuel-Thomas. The ahead picked himself up and caught the spot-kick into the highest nook within the 93rd minutes.

Kamberi was denied by Stryjek earlier than levelling two minutes later when he slid in to stab residence McGinn’s move on the six-yard line, having continued his run after laying the ball off earlier within the transfer.

Emmanuel-Thomas was inches from a hat-trick after a strong run and Aberdeen had the higher of the second interval with out severely troubling Stryjek.

Nonetheless, they fired 5 penalties previous the goalkeeper within the shoot-out, with Ross McCrorie offering the ultimate blow.