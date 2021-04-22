Result: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Citizens edge closer to

Manchester Metropolis moved a step nearer to the Premier League title after capping a turbulent week with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa. The leaders – who had John Stones despatched off within the first half – want eight factors from 5 video games to reclaim the crown after the distinctive Phil Foden and Rodri turned the sport at Villa Park. John McGinn’s opener after 20 seconds surprised the guests however they recovered to win after their ill-fated entry and fast withdrawal from the controversial Tremendous League this week.

They even survived after Stones was despatched off for a late problem on Jacob Ramsey – ruling him out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup last with Tottenham.

Matt Money additionally noticed crimson within the second half after two quickfire yellow playing cards for fouls on Foden to ease any fears of a Villa comeback.

The hosts stay eleventh with any European hopes they’d slipping away.

Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola mentioned earlier than the Tremendous League’s mass exodus “sport shouldn’t be sport if dropping would not matter” and Metropolis had been dropping after simply 20 seconds.

They had been caught chilly by Tyrone Mings’ fast free-kick which a stretching Stones failed to chop out.

It fell to Ollie Watkins and the striker crossed for McGinn, arriving forward of Oleksandr Zinchenko, to comb in from 10 yards. It was Villa’s quickest Premier League objective for 26 years.

The hosts had not performed for 11 days, in that point Metropolis had a gruelling Champions League quarter-final win at Dortmund and a FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

But, with Guardiola making eight modifications to freshen his squad they regularly started to dominate and Riyad Mahrez examined Emi Martinez after 20 minutes.

It served as a warning as Metropolis levelled two minutes later following a terrific flowing transfer.

Ederson started from the again and picked out Zinchenko with a 50-yard go and he knocked it off to Foden.

The England midfielder discovered Mahrez on the appropriate and continued his run into the world the place Bernardo silva, after being slipped in by Mahrez, discovered him to fireside a first-time end previous Martinez.

Assured Metropolis continued to press with the sport virtually completely performed in Villa’s half and Mahrez had a free-kick deflect over.

Although Villa’s focus ranges may solely hold Metropolis at bay for thus lengthy and the champions-elect broke via once more 5 minutes earlier than the break.

Foden’s nook was solely half-cleared, Ilkay Gundogan and Mahrez stored the ball alive and Rodri glanced into the nook after Martinez didn’t beat him to Silva’s cross.

Metropolis appeared on target to cruise to a different three factors however simply 4 minutes later Stones was dismissed.

He went for a bouncing ball simply contained in the Metropolis half and clattered Ramsey, with referee Peter Bankes initially giving the defender a yellow card.

VAR intervened although and as soon as Bankes checked his monitor he reversed his determination to indicate Stones a straight crimson – in entrance of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

It was late quite than malicious and the choice left Guardiola fuming however Money levelled the numbers up after 56 minutes.

It was rash from the right-back – who had been booked for a foul on Foden simply two minutes earlier than – when he chopped down the midfielder once more after dropping the ball.

The crimson performed into Metropolis’s arms they usually had been joyful to manage the tempo with out leaving themselves stretched.

Gundogan flashed a free-kick over with 14 minutes left and Metropolis noticed out the sport with ease to go away them 11 factors clear on the high.