Result: Bournemouth 0-1 Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo seals Bees’

Bournemouth, on the lookout for a club-record-equalling eighth straight league win, lacked their traditional attacking spark and managed just one shot on track.

Bryan Mbeumo got here off the bench to grab a late winner as 10-man Brentford beat promotion rivals Bournemouth 1-0 to seal their place within the play-offs. Mbeumo’s objective 13 minutes from time was sufficient to earn Brentford solely their second win in eight video games regardless of the sending off of captain Pontus Jansson early within the second half. Bournemouth, on the lookout for a club-record-equalling eighth straight league win, lacked their traditional attacking spark and managed just one shot on track.

The Cherries, needing solely a degree to ensure their play-off place, made 4 modifications, with former England midfielder Jack Wilshere amongst these introduced in.

Brentford, whose current run of six attracts in seven video games had put paid to their computerized promotion hopes, recalled the fit-again Sergi Canos instead of Mbeumo.

Bournemouth began brightly and Junior Stanislas had the primary large likelihood of the sport inside the primary 5 minutes.

Arnaut Danjuma crossed from the left to the unmarked Stanislas however he misplaced his footing below strain from the sliding Ethan Pinnock and sliced his shot tamely broad.

The house aspect had a let-off within the thirteenth minute when Canos’ close-range effort from a Marcus Forss knockdown was cleared off the road by Steve Cook dinner.

9 minutes later goalkeeper Asmir Begovic did nicely to claw Mathias Jensen‘s low shot via a crowded penalty space behind for a nook.

One of the best likelihood of the primary half got here 14 minutes earlier than half-time and Brentford’s top-scorer Ivan Toney ought to have fired the Bees in entrance.

Vitaly Janelt’s ball excessive compelled a slip from Bournemouth captain Cook dinner, permitting Toney to race clear via on objective however he put a weak shot straight at Begovic.

Centre-back Cook dinner redeemed himself for the error quickly after by bravely blocking Canos’ goalbound roller behind for a nook.

The annoyed Toney had two extra good openings earlier than half-time, first within the forty third minute he blazed a cross-cum-shot harmlessly throughout the face of objective after being slid via by Jensen.

Then two minutes later Toney flashed a left-footed half volley inches broad of the far publish after plucking one other Jensen go from the sky.

The one shock was that the 2 highest scoring groups within the Sky Guess Championship went in with the rating locked at 0-0 on the break.

Brentford began the second half nicely with Canos taking pictures broad with a snap shot.

Their hopes of victory suffered a serious setback when Jansson was cheaply dismissed 5 minutes after the restart for wrestling Danjuma to the bottom.

Regardless of their numerical drawback, the Bees continued to look the extra more likely to break the impasse and Forss blazed over after latching onto Cook dinner’s poor again header.

Thomas Frank bravely despatched on striker Mbeumo for the ultimate levels and that change paid off when the Frenchman grabbed the winner.

Begovic might solely parry Toney’s preliminary shot and Mbeumo was readily available to slam house the rebound from six yards.