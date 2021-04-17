Result: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

Sports activities Mole gives highlights, stats and a match report from Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester Metropolis within the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Hakim Ziyech scored the one aim of the match as Chelsea booked their spot in a second successive FA Cup ultimate courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Manchester Metropolis on Saturday night.

The Blues, who misplaced to Arsenal in final season’s ultimate, will tackle the winner of the second semi-final between Leicester Metropolis and Southampton for the trophy on Could 15.

Man Metropolis’s quadruple bid is now over, however Pep Guardiola‘s facet can nonetheless win the EFL Cup, Champions League and Premier League within the coming weeks.

Chelsea had the ball behind the Man Metropolis web early on by way of Ziyech, however the effort was dominated out for offside, and a largely uneventful first interval completed goalless.

Thomas Tuchel‘s facet had the higher of the opening 45 minutes, however alternatives had been few and much between within the English capital, with each groups struggling for creation within the ultimate third of the sphere.

Chelsea made the breakthrough early within the second half, although, when Timo Werner raced clear earlier than delivering a low cross into Ziyech, who couldn’t go up the possibility to transform from shut vary.

Ziyech had a golden probability to attain a second 4 minutes later, however the 28-year-old fired straight into the physique of Zack Steffen, earlier than Ruben Dias headed an excellent alternative for Man Metropolis over the crossbar because the second interval continued to progress.

The Residents continued to maneuver the ball within the latter phases as they looked for a leveller, however Tuchel’s facet, who had one other aim dominated out late on for offside, held on to advance to the ultimate of the FA Cup.

Man Metropolis will resume their Premier League marketing campaign away to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, whereas Chelsea are subsequent in league motion at dwelling to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

HIGHLIGHTS

sixth min: Chelsea have the ball behind the Man Metropolis web as Timo Werner feeds Hakim Ziyech, who fires previous Steffen, however the aim is accurately dominated out for offside.

Disallowed aim ❌ Hakim Ziyech finds the again of the online… however the flag goes up and VAR confirms it. Comply with reside ➡️ https://t.co/XCKoaRGhdE #bbcfacup #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/JXeTrqYqYF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 17, 2021

eleventh min: First half-chance of the match for Man Metropolis as Kevin De Bruyne works the ball again to Gabriel Jesus, however the Brazilian’s long-range strike is straight into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

nineteenth min: Simply the very best probability of the competition up to now as Reece James breaks down the proper earlier than delivering an excellent cross in the direction of Ben Chilwell, however the left-back volleys broad of the put up.

thirty third min: Werner makes use of his tempo to interrupt into the Man Metropolis field, however Aymeric Laporte is throughout to make an excellent block; James then fires broad of the put up from the ensuing nook kick.

forty fifth min: The ultimate probability of the primary interval involves Man Metropolis as Raheem Sterling picks out the pinnacle of Fernandinho with a wise cross, however the midfielder heads broad of the put up.

51st min: Half-chance for the Residents as a harmful cross from Phil Foden finds Jesus, who heads in the direction of Sterling, however James does properly to make the block earlier than Kepa collects the free ball.

fifty fifth min: Chelsea make the breakthrough within the fifty fifth minute of the competition as Ziyech converts from shut vary after Werner had picked out his teammate with a low cross.

Hakim Ziyech places Chelsea in entrance! ⚽️ Comply with reside ➡️ https://t.co/XCKoaRGhdE #bbcfacup #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/K3YDNrWWVW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 17, 2021

59th min: Large alternative for Chelsea to attain a second as Ziyech breaks right into a one-on-one state of affairs with Ziyech following a mistake from Dias, however Steffen makes a wise save to forestall the previous Ajax playmaker from discovering the again of the online for a second time.

69th min: Huge probability for Man Metropolis as Rodri heads in the direction of Dias contained in the Chelsea field, however the centre-back in some way nods over the Chelsea crossbar from a really harmful place.

77th min: Werner races the size of the Man Metropolis half earlier than making an attempt to select the underside nook, however Steffen is available to make a comparatively routine save.

82nd min: Good save from Kepa to maintain out a deflected strike from Rodri as Man Metropolis proceed to maneuver the ball within the ultimate third of the sphere.

93rd min: Christian Pulisic has the ball behind the online for Chelsea, however the attacker’s effort is dominated out for offside, slicing the celebrations brief.

94th min: Good save from Kepa to maintain out a header from Rodri as Man Metropolis desperately try to take the FA Cup semi-final into a further half-hour.

© Reuters

Kante’s efficiency for Chelsea was excellent, and there’s no query that the France worldwide performed a number one function in his facet advancing to the ultimate of the FA Cup.

The midfielder’s power all around the pitch was infectious for the Blues, who defended excellently over the course of the 90 minutes, limiting Man Metropolis to little or no within the ultimate third of the sphere.

Kante has had his damage issues this time period, however the 30-year-old demonstrated that he’s nonetheless one of many main midfielders in world soccer along with his show at Wembley.

STANDOUT MOMENT

© Reuters

De Bruyne was pressured off the sphere within the early phases of the second interval, having seemingly picked up an ankle downside, which shall be an enormous concern for Man Metropolis at this stage of the season.

The Residents are actually out of the FA Cup however are nonetheless competing on three fronts and won’t wish to tackle Paris Saint-Germain within the Champions League with out arguably their most essential participant.

BEST STAT

Most FA Cup ultimate appearances since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea: 🔵 Chelsea (8)

🔴 Arsenal (5)

🔴 Man Utd (5)

🔴 Liverpool (2)

🔵 Man Metropolis (2)

🔵 Portsmouth (2) Blue is the color. #FACup pic.twitter.com/4Dq4QFAbHV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 17, 2021

MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 45%-55% Man Metropolis

Photographs: Chelsea 5-11 Man Metropolis

Photographs heading in the right direction: Chelsea 3-3 Man Metropolis

Corners: Chelsea 3-6 Man Metropolis

Fouls: Chelsea 8-12 Man Metropolis

LINEUPS

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva (Zouma 88 ‘), Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount (Pulisic 70 ‘), Werner (Havertz 79’), Ziyech (Emerson 79 ‘)

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Torres (Gundogan 64 ‘), De Bruyne (Foden 48’), Sterling; Jesus