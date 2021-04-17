LATEST

Result: Forfar 0-1 Dundee United: Premiership side book

Peter Pawlett’s second-half objective determined the competition at Station Park.

Peter Pawlett‘s second-half strike took Dundee United unconvincingly previous Forfar and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The League One’s backside facet gave pretty much as good as they received within the goalless first half at Station Park though United attacker Nicky Clark struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Forfar’s harrying and hassling continued after the break however midfielder Pawlett’s low drive within the fifty fifth minute was in the end the distinction within the 1-0 win, though the Taysiders couldn’t shrug off the Loons.

United face Aberdeen or Livingston away within the quarter-finals and Micky Mellon‘s facet should enhance if they’re to go any additional within the competitors.

There was some drama earlier than the sport when Tannadice keeper Ben Siegrist picked up an harm within the heat up and had to get replaced by Deniz Mehmet.

The house facet, who may solely muster 4 substitutes, instantly unsettled their Premiership opponents and within the eighth minute striker Steven Doris fired over from a nook when he had time and house to be extra thought of along with his end.

United, with Pawlett and Clark additionally again within the beginning line-up, slowly stirred.

Within the twenty fourth minute, striker Lawrence Shankland latched on to Jamie Robson‘s looking out go however Forfar keeper Marc McCallum blocked the close-range effort along with his leg earlier than saving a Clark header destined for the underside nook minutes later.

In between these two United efforts Forfar had threatened once more.

A protracted ball from Daniel Scally despatched attacker Jordan Allan racing by way of the center with Mark Reynolds and Ryan Edwards chasing however he snatched at his shot from the sting of the field and it sped broad.

Simply earlier than the break, after Roberto Nditi fouled Clark 25 yards from objective, and the previous Rangers ahead curled his free-kick off the junction of publish and bar.

United flexed their muscle quickly after the break.

Midfielder Calum Butcher‘s drive missed the goal by a yard however moments later, from a well-worked nook, defender Liam Smith squared to Pawlett and from outdoors the field he fired previous McCallum and in off the publish.

The guests grew in confidence and their superior health began to grow to be an element however they might not subdue Forfar and within the seventy fifth minute substitute Scott Fenwick, on for Doris, headed over the bar from 10 yards.

Forfar had to attract on all their reserves within the last minutes.

Within the 82nd minute United attacker Marc McNulty‘s angled-drive was cleared off the road by Murray MacKintosh, that means the Taysiders couldn’t chill out till the ultimate whistle.

