Result: Kilmarnock 3-1 Montrose: Kyle Lafferty strikes in

Kilmarnock booked their place within the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup following a 3-1 win over Montrose at Rugby Park. First-half objectives from Kyle Lafferty and Chris Burke put Tommy Wright‘s costs in a cushty place and Greg Kiltie added to their lead after the interval. Montrose carried a menace all through the sport and obtained a purpose which their play deserved when Cammy Ballantyne scored with simply eight minutes remaining.

However this was a cushty win for Kilmarnock as they arrange a last-eight tie with St Mirren.

League Two outfit Montrose have been enjoying their ninth sport in simply 4 weeks after soccer within the decrease leagues in Scotland resumed in March.

They usually had simply 39 hours to organize for this fourth-round tie since their 5-0 defeat to Partick Thistle on Thursday night.

It was all the time going to be a tall order for Montrose, given the quantity of video games they’ve had in such a brief time period, and their process of a cup upset was made even more durable when Kilmarnock broke the impasse after seven minutes.

Kiltie burst into the penalty space and went spherical Montrose goalkeeper Allan Fleming, who had raced off his line, after which dinked in a cross the place Lafferty was available to volley the ball dwelling.

Kilmarnock went near doubling their benefit when Burke fired in a robust shot which Fleming pushed into the air after which nearly managed to show behind for a nook.

The Rugby Park outfit did notch a second after 25 minutes after they labored a brief nook and Burke jinked onto his left foot and whipped in a cross which glanced off Montrose defender Andrew Steeves on its approach into the far nook.

Though the ball struck Steeves, it will be harsh to disclaim Burke the purpose as his effort was on track.

Montrose ought to have reduce the deficit earlier than the interval when Lewis Milne in the reduction of for Russell McLean however the striker fired vast from shut vary.

Within the second half Milne robbed Zech Medley of possession and raced by means of on purpose however was denied by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Colin Doyle.

Kilmarnock claimed their third after 61 minutes when Kiltie capitalised on a mistake by Fleming.

Sean Dillon performed the ball again to the goalkeeper, who took too lengthy in possession and when his clearance was blocked by Lafferty the ball broke to Kiltie and he stroked into the unguarded internet.

Montrose obtained a purpose with eight minutes remaining as McLean teed up Ballantyne and the full-back completed from shut vary.