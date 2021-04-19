Result: Leeds 1-1 Liverpool: Diego Llorente dents Reds’

The place Jurgen Klopp’s aspect will end this season and what it’ll imply is anybody’s guess after Sunday’s Tremendous League announcement.

Diego Llorente‘s late header rescued a deserved level for Leeds in a 1-1 dwelling Premier League draw towards Liverpool. The Spain defender powered dwelling Jack Harrison‘s nook with three minutes remaining to cancel out Sadio Mane‘s first-half opener for Liverpool. Llorente, an £18million summer time signing from Actual Sociedad, registered his first objective for Leeds to disclaim Jurgen Klopp‘s aspect the win that might have lifted them again into the highest 4.

The place Jurgen Klopp’s aspect will end this season and what it’ll imply is anybody’s guess after the European Tremendous League dropped its bombshell on Sunday.

However, because it stands, Liverpool’s Champions League hopes had been dealt one other blow.

A number of hundred followers, together with some Liverpool supporters, gathered outdoors Elland Street earlier than kick-off in protest on the Tremendous League proposals.

Leeds proprietor Andrea Radrizzani had made clear his dismay on the plans earlier within the day on social media and his membership’s gamers made a transparent assertion within the warm-up as they wore t-shirts with ‘Soccer is for the Followers’ written on the again.

Liverpool appeared to have put final week’s Champions League exit behind them as they swarmed throughout Leeds within the opening exchanges.

Thiago Alcantara‘s swerving drive was tipped over the crossbar by Illan Meslier, Roberto Firmino threatened after chopping inside and Diogo Jota‘s close-range effort was blocked.

Leeds chased and harried with the same old depth and created their first actual probability within the twenty fourth minute when Kalvin Phillips‘ beautiful weighted move despatched Patrick Bamford clear on objective, however Alisson produced an important block.

However Liverpool carried the better menace and had been rewarded with the opening objective within the thirty first minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold charged in behind on to Jota’s very good throughball and squared the ball for Mane to side-foot dwelling his thirteenth objective of the season in all competitions and his first within the Premier League since January 28.

Tyler Roberts‘ low shot was comfortably gathered by Alisson because the guests preserved their slender lead at half-time.

Firmino was denied by Meslier’s near-post save firstly of the second interval and Jota headed narrowly over from the next nook.

Klopp’s aspect continued to make Leeds run arduous of their bid to get better the ball, however because the guests’ vitality ranges dipped, the house aspect stepped up their pursuit of an equaliser.

Alexander-Arnold escaped a penalty attraction towards him after the ball appeared to hit his decrease arm and Vibrant Costa did not hold his far-post volley on course.

Roberts and Harrison mixed brilliantly within the field, however Alisson saved along with his legs.

Mohamed Salah changed Mane with 19 minutes left, however Leeds continued to dominate. Bamford’s wonderful contact and volley struck the crossbar and Alisson saved once more from Roberts.

However Llorente rose highest to ship a thumping header from Harrison’s nook into the roof of the online to equalise within the 87th minute.

Liverpool virtually snatched a winner in time added on, however substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t get a clear shot away and Meslier comfortably gathered.