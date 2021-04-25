Result: Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United

Sports activities Mole gives highlights, stats and a match report from Leeds United’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United within the Premier League.

Manchester United‘s five-game successful run within the Premier League got here to a grinding halt as they had been held to a 0-0 draw at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s facet loved the lion’s share of alternatives within the first half however didn’t hassle Illan Meslier all that usually, whereas Leeds had a penalty attraction waved away after the ball struck Luke Shaw‘s arm.

Marcus Rashford went closest within the first 45 with one of many many free kicks that Leeds gave away, however Meslier acquired a robust hand on his dipping effort to maintain the scores degree heading into the break.

The second interval began largely in the identical vein, with neither facet capable of vogue any clear-cut possibilities and attacking high quality at a premium, however Leeds went closest when Shiny Costa‘s effort took a deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and looped onto the highest of Dean Henderson‘s aim.

The pissed off Pink Devils threw Paul pogba and Edinson Cavani on within the closing quarter-hour as they struggled to interrupt down a dogged Leeds defence, however their efforts proved futile because the Whites held on.

Second-placed Man United now sit 10 factors adrift of leaders Manchester Metropolis with 5 video games left to play, whereas Leeds leapfrog Arsenal into ninth – six factors adrift of the highest seven.

Leeds now have every week to get well earlier than their journey to Brighton & Hove Albion on Could 1, whereas Man United’s consideration turns to the primary leg of their Europa League semi-final with Roma on Thursday night time.

HIGHLIGHTS

1st min: An early free-kick from Bruno Fernandes finds Mason Greenwood, however his header is comfy for Illan Meslier.

seventh min: Marcus Rashford scuffs an effort broad after a pinpoint move from Victor Lindelof inside his personal half.

twelfth min: Rashford wins a free kick on the left of the realm – Fernandes takes and finds Harry Maguire, who has no time to set himself and the ball cannons out of play off his thigh.

nineteenth min: A cross from Jack Harrison strikes Luke Shaw on the arm – VAR takes a glance however no penalty is awarded.

twenty fourth min: One other free kick for United on the left, this for a foul on Dan James |. Luke Shaw takes however Leeds clear.

thirty first min: Kalvin Phillips brings down Fernandes and United have a free kick in a promising place. The Portuguese playmaker takes however his effort is simply too excessive.

thirty third min: Fred nearly manages to keep away from diverting Luke Ayling‘s cross into his personal internet. Harrison’s nook is a poor one, although.

thirty fourth min: Phillips prevents Fernandes from clearing his traces and the ball falls kindly for Stuart Dallas, who shoots from the sting of the field, however Dean Henderson comfortably saves down low.

thirty seventh min: Ayling utterly takes out Rashford and picks up a yellow card. One other free kick on the left-hand facet from United sees Fernandes’s drive headed over the bar by Patrick Bamford.

forty fifth min: Leeds give away yet one more free kick in a harmful space – Rashford’s long-range effort is heading in however Meslier will get a robust hand on it. The next nook sees Maguire head over from Shaw’s cross.

51st min: Fernandes turns into the Leeds space and tries to get a shot away, however he’s shortly closed down by Leeds’ defence.

57th min: United begin to flip the screw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka picks out Fernandes within the space, however he drags his shot broad of the mark.

61st min: The ball breaks kindly for Mason Greenwood and the teenager will get a shot away, which Meslier comfortably saves down low.

62nd min: Dan James is nearly to drag the set off earlier than Ezgjan Alioski places in a last-ditch deal with. Helder Costa’s effort is deflected onto the highest of Henderson’s internet seconds later.

74th min: Substitute Mateusz Klich breaks away down the precise and will get a shot away after reducing inside, however it’s straight down Henderson’s throat earlier than he saves Ayling’s speculative effort.

83rd min: Greenwood turns and fires a left-footed effort in the direction of aim, and Meslier will get right down to make a routine save.

MAN OF THE MATCH – KALVIN PHILLIPS

On a day the place Bruno Fernandes would have hoped to encourage Man United to victory, he was nullified by the fixed presence of Kalvin Phillips within the Whites midfield.

The England worldwide performed his position in Leeds’ clear sheet with eight tackles, two clearances and two interceptions – an exemplary efficiency from the Leeds lynchpin.

STANDOUT MOMENT

In a sport that was largely devoid of attacking high quality from each groups, a misplaced move from Luke Ayling within the dying embers epitomised the sample of the sport at Elland Highway, and Jamie Carragher definitely noticed the humorous facet of it.

BEST STAT

MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds 44%-56% Man United

Photographs: Leeds 6-16 Man United

Photographs heading in the right direction: Leeds 3-4 Man United

Corners: Leeds 2-6 Man United

Fouls: Leeds 21-11 Man United

LINEUPS

LEEDS UNITED (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips; Costa (Klich 72′), Dallas, Roberts (Koch 76′), Harrison (Poveda 68′); Bamford

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred (Van de Beek 89′), McTominay; James (Pogba 76′), Fernandes, Rashford (Cavani 85′); Greenwood