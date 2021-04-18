Result: Man United 3-1 Burnley

LATEST

Mason Greenwood in action for Manchester United in April 2021

Mason Greenwood nets twice as Manchester United finish their dwelling hoodoo towards Burnley with a 3-1 Premier League overcome Sean Dyche’s aspect on Sunday night.

Manchester United ended their Outdated Trafford hoodoo towards Burnley with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph within the Premier League on Sunday night.

Each groups had possibilities to interrupt the impasse within the first 45 minutes, with Chris Wooden going shut on a number of events – together with a first-minute header dominated out for offside – whereas Mason Greenwood spurned a golden alternative of his personal to place the Pink Devils forward earlier than the half-time whistle blew.

Sean Dyche‘s males arguably had the higher alternatives within the opening interval, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer electing to introduce Edinson Cavani for the second half as United regarded to interrupt down a staunch Burnley rearguard.

Solskjaer’s males wanted solely three minutes of the second half to just do that, as Greenwood completed off a swift attacking transfer with a first-time end, however Burnley took slightly below two minutes to revive parity as James Tarkowski headed dwelling from a nook.

The Clarets appeared destined to take a deserved level from the match, however Greenwood added a second earlier than Edinson Cavani struck deep into added time to seal all three factors for Solskjaer’s aspect.

The Pink Devils moved to inside eight factors of leaders Manchester Metropolis with Sunday’s win, whereas Burnley stay sixteenth however six factors away from the drop zone.

Man United now have seven days to get well earlier than they renew hostilities with Leeds United subsequent Sunday, whereas Burnley will tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers a number of hours earlier than on April 25.

HIGHLIGHTS

1st min: An early punt ahead from Burnley ends with Chris Wooden heading in with fewer than 30 seconds on the clock, however the purpose is dominated out for offside. Dean Henderson in no man’s land.

4th min: Marcus Rashford turns excellently and finds Aaron Wan-Bissaka in loads of area on the proper – the defender picks out Scott McTominay however his effort is blocked.

tenth min: Wan-Bissaka manages to select Paul pogba within the space, and the Frenchman’s header is saved out by a mixture of the publish and Bailey Peacock-Farrell within the Burnley purpose.

14th min: Wooden has a pop from exterior the world, however Henderson will get down comfortably to avoid wasting earlier than Bruno Fernandes misses the goal on the different finish of the pitch. Vigorous begin.

thirtieth min: Rashford manages to get a shot away from a decent angle on the left, and Peacock-Farrell has to tip it over for a nook. Pogba meets Luke Shaw‘s nook however can’t direct his header heading in the right direction.

thirty first min: Wooden as soon as once more harmful as he will get in between Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire to satisfy Matt Lowton‘s cross, however the Burnley man heads large of the United purpose.

thirty fifth min: Peacock-Farrell comes out and Rashford tumbles over within the space, however the goalkeeper saved his arms by his aspect and United’s claims for a penalty are waved away.

thirty eighth min: Mason Greenwood ought to put United a purpose to the great after Rashford’s first-time ball throughout the field, however the teen misjudges it and the ball rolls harmlessly away.

forty second min: Wooden hits a left-footed volley large of Henderson’s close to publish – one other golden alternative for the New Zealand striker to interrupt the impasse.

forty eighth min: United take the lead after a swift attacking sequence. Rashford simply skips previous Lowton and fizzes a ball into the field – Bruno Fernandes lets it run for Greenwood who curls dwelling with a sweetly-struck first-time effort. 1-0 United.

fiftieth min: Burnley draw stage virtually immediately. A pinpoint nook from Ashley Westwood is met by James Tarkowski, who outjumps Maguire to move dwelling previous a stranded Henderson. 1-1.

51st min: Dyche’s aspect look so as to add a second, however Josh Brownhill‘s speculative effort isn’t any drawback for Henderson.

62nd min: Former Man United protege Dwight McNeil lets fly from the sting of the field, however his teammate Brownhill is within the firing line and the ball hits him sq. within the face.

seventieth min: United press for a second as Bruno Fernandes meets Luke Shaw’s cross, however Peacock-Farrell will get down properly to avoid wasting the playmaker’s header.

84th min: The bubbling Greenwood makes the distinction for Man United as soon as once more. Paul Pogba picks out the Englishman on the left-hand aspect, and his effort takes a major deflection off Jack Cork into the again of the web. 2-1 United.

ninetieth min: Greenwood practically turns supplier for McTominay, however Peacock-Farrell is the same as his effort. Fernandes fails to double United’s lead with an equally magnificent likelihood moments later.

93rd min: Cavani’s substitution pays dividends. Donny van de Beek picks out the Uruguay worldwide and he has the straightforward job of tapping dwelling into an empty web. 3-1 United.

MAN OF THE MATCH – MASON GREENWOOD

© Reuters

After such a difficult begin to the marketing campaign, Mason Greenwood is proving his youthful qualities week in week out and his two objectives set United on their technique to a dramatic late triumph. Ben Mee, Marcus Rashford and Josh Brownhill deserve particular mentions, however Greenwood’s game-defining contributions are too good to disregard.

STANDOUT MOMENT

Burnley's James Tarkowski celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United in the Premier League on April 18, 2021© Reuters

Manchester United conceded their one thousandth Premier League purpose on this sport, and in calamitous trend too. Simply 114 seconds after drawing first blood, Tarkowski rose highest from a nook and Henderson might solely stand and watch the ball sail into the again of the web.

The purpose didn’t matter within the grand scheme of issues, however Tarkowski could have a way of private satisfaction from scoring that landmark purpose at Outdated Trafford.

BEST STAT

MATCH STATS

Possession: Man United 70%-30% Burnley
Photographs: Man United 17-10 Burnley
Photographs heading in the right direction: Man United 9-3 Burnley
Corners: Man United 8-3 Burnley
Fouls: Man United 9-12 Burnley

LINEUPS

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw: Fred (Cavani 45′), McTominay; Rashford (Van de Beek 84′), Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

BURNLEY (4-5-1): Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson (Rodriguez 88′), Cork, Westwood, Brownhill (Vydra 88′), McNeil; Wooden

ID:443631:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect14659:

