Result: Man United Women 4-1 Spurs Ladies: Toone hits brace

Christen Press and Jess Jessica Sigsworth grabbed United’s different targets in a 4-1 WSL win.
Ella Toone grabbed a first-half double as Manchester United boosted their possibilities of Champions League qualification with a convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham.
The difficult motion of Christians Press troubled Spurs from the off and so they struggled to comprise United’s attacking risk.
Toone fired United forward with a left-footed end from Kirsty Hanson’s cross.
9 minutes later, Toone was concerned once more crossing the ball with pinpoint accuracy onto the top of Press, who buried a header to make it 2-0.
Jess Sigsworth made it three from shut vary on 31 minutes to go away Spurs with a mountain to climb.
Toone netted her ninth objective of the season with a spot-kick early within the second half to wrap up victory.
United have been hungry for extra and pressured Tottenham keeper Becky Spencer to provide a collection of beautiful fingertip saves.
Spurs did declare a comfort objective, courtesy of an excellent free-kick from Alanna Kennedy within the dying minutes.
United’s win lifted them to 3rd place whereas Spurs have now did not win in 9 consecutive league video games.