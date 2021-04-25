Result: Man United Women 4-1 Spurs Ladies: Toone hits brace

Christen Press and Jess Jessica Sigsworth grabbed United’s different targets in a 4-1 WSL win.

Ella Toone grabbed a first-half double as Manchester United boosted their possibilities of Champions League qualification with a convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham. The difficult motion of Christians Press troubled Spurs from the off and so they struggled to comprise United’s attacking risk. Toone fired United forward with a left-footed end from Kirsty Hanson’s cross.

9 minutes later, Toone was concerned once more crossing the ball with pinpoint accuracy onto the top of Press, who buried a header to make it 2-0.

Jess Sigsworth made it three from shut vary on 31 minutes to go away Spurs with a mountain to climb.

Toone netted her ninth objective of the season with a spot-kick early within the second half to wrap up victory.

United have been hungry for extra and pressured Tottenham keeper Becky Spencer to provide a collection of beautiful fingertip saves.

Spurs did declare a comfort objective, courtesy of an excellent free-kick from Alanna Kennedy within the dying minutes.

United’s win lifted them to 3rd place whereas Spurs have now did not win in 9 consecutive league video games.