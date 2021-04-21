LATEST

Result: Manchester City Women 2-2 Chelsea Women: Hosts keep

Two factors separate the groups.

Manchester Metropolis stored hopes of a primary Ladies’s Tremendous League title since 2016 alive after they got here from behind to safe a 2-2 draw towards leaders Chelsea.

Lauren Hemp struck a 74th-minute equaliser as Metropolis fought their method again into the sport to assert what could possibly be a vital level.

Chelsea went into the sport two factors forward of Gareth Taylor‘s facet and twice took the lead, however Metropolis hit again to cease the Blues transferring inside touching distance of the trophy.

Sam Kerr gave the guests the lead however it was quickly cancelled out by a strike from Chloe Kelly.

Pernille Tougher then transformed a penalty after Kerr was introduced down within the space, however Hemp equalised after Chelsea couldn’t clear their strains.

The Blues pipped Metropolis to the title final season, though it was awarded on a barely controversial points-per-game foundation, with Chelsea behind however having performed one much less recreation and so they had been awarded the trophy.

After battling onerous for the primary 20 minutes, solely to be thwarted by some intelligent defending from Alex Greenwood, Kerr broke the impasse within the twenty fifth minute. The Australian ahead headed an Erin Cuthbert free-kick previous the goalkeeper and into the again of the web.

Chelsea’s lead lasted lower than 5 minutes, although, as Kelly discovered herself unmarked with a well-timed run into the penalty space earlier than delivering a low cross from Hemp.

Emma Hayes’ facet didn’t have to attend lengthy to retake the lead when the referee awarded a penalty after Kerr was adjudged to be introduced down by Ellie Roebuck.

Chelsea’s power from the penalty spot, which noticed them convert three throughout their two-legged tie with Atletico Madrid within the Champions League, was evident once more when Tougher despatched the goalkeeper the mistaken method.

Metropolis fought again initially of the second half and created a number of alternatives. Kelly fired over the crossbar and Lucy Bronze tried to bundle the ball forwards earlier than a foul within the field.

After Chelsea had been unable to clear, Metropolis levelled for the second time. Hemp fired residence after a misjudged back-pass from Fran Kirby was not cleared by stand-in captain Millie Vibrant.

Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made an outstanding late save to tip behind a header from Hemp that was heading into the highest nook.

