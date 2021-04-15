Result: Manchester United 2-0 Granada: Red Devils book Europa

Edinson Cavani’s early strike and Jesus Vallejo’s late personal purpose earned the Purple Devils a 2-0 second-leg win and a 4-0 mixture victory.

Edinson Cavani set Manchester United on the right track for a snug victory towards Granada as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect reached the Europa League semi-finals for the second successive season. Marcus Rashford’s effective purpose and a late Bruno Fernandes penalty in Spain final week put the Purple Devils accountable for the quarter-final tie heading into Thursday’s reverse fixture at an empty Outdated Trafford. United extinguished any hope of a exceptional Granada turnaround when veteran Cavani volleyed house within the sixth minute, with Jesus Vallejo’s late personal purpose wrapping up a 2-0 win on the night time, 4-0 on mixture.

The reward is a mouth-watering semi-final conflict towards Roma and a reunion with Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – starters when United received the Europa League in 2017.

That was the Outdated Trafford giants’ final trophy and so they by no means appeared at risk of being denied a fifth semi-final in two seasons after Cavani volleyed house a wise flick on by Paul Pogba.

The France midfielder captained the aspect within the absence of Harry Maguire – one among three suspended gamers – and was withdrawn on the finish of a primary half wherein Granada known as for him to obtain a second reserving.

United continued within the ascendancy after the break and ex-Wolves defender Vallejo was his personal purpose beneath stress from substitute Juan Mata on the demise as Granada’s exceptional first continental marketing campaign got here to an finish.

Coach Diego Martinez had spoken on the eve of the sport about his perception that the Andalusians might seal a historic Outdated Trafford triumph, however the “good sport” required was quickly past them.

Alex Telles, in for the suspended Luke Shaw, despatched over a cross from the left that Pogba well headed again in the direction of the penalty spot space, the place Cavani expertly steered a left-footed volley into the far nook.

The fashionable sixth-minute strike all however ended Granada’s faint hopes of progress, but it didn’t dent their aggressive endeavour.

Yangel Herrera, on mortgage from Manchester Metropolis, headed large because the LaLiga aspect appeared to hit again instantly, earlier than turning their consideration to getting Pogba despatched off.

The stand-in skipper confirmed spectacular ability and power to carry off the guests when driving forwards, solely to inadvertently catch German within the face and earn a Seventeenth-minute reserving.

Inside minutes former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado joined him in referee Istvan Kovacs‘ pocket book as he screamed for Pogba to be handed a second yellow card for a problem on Herrera.

Pogba acquired away with that clumsy deal with, each by way of staying on the sector and seeing Herrera head the ensuing free-kick large, however nonetheless spoke to the referee throughout a break in play concerning the preliminary yellow card resolution.

Fernandes flashed a surprising volley simply over from a pleasant clipped Nemanja Matic move as half-time approached.

The Portuguese mishit his subsequent try properly large and different half-chances got here to nothing earlier than the break, with Donny Van De Beek changing the booked Pogba when the groups returned.

Mason Greenwood headed straight at Rui Silva after Jorge Molina was denied by David De Gea on the different finish, with United nonetheless on high as Cavani glanced a header large earlier than Van De Beek struck simply astray.

Cavani was withdrawn within the sixtieth minute with half a watch on Sunday’s conflict with Burnley – maybe including to a way of complacency that De Gea snapped his team-mates out of after German was allowed to fireside large.

United’s modifications took the sting out of the sport as Solskjaer’s aspect trundled alongside in second gear, with De Gea stopping Victor Diaz’s stinging effort and a close-range Herrera try.

However this was as comfy as a European quarter-final could possibly be and Vallejo turned Telles’ cross into his personal internet as Mata challenged within the ninetieth minute.