Result: Millwall 1-4 Bournemouth: Cherries thump hosts to

Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke struck for the Cherries.

Bournemouth thrashed Millwall 4-1 on the Den to maneuver as much as third within the Championship, shifting them nearer to a play-off spot. First-half targets from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks put the in-form Cherries effectively on prime, with Dominic Solanke additionally getting in on the act in a seventh straight league win. Jed Wallace notched a comfort for Millwall, who in any other case supplied little going ahead.

Danjuma had an effort dominated out for offside early on, however Bournemouth didn’t have to attend lengthy to open their account. Solanke sandwiched himself between George Evans and Jake Cooper, with the previous making a hash of his tried clearance.

The Bournemouth ahead performed within the on-rushing Billing, who stroked house his fifth objective in his final seven league outings.

Steve Prepare dinner was then denied by a superb one-handed save by Bartosz Bialkowski after thumping a header in direction of objective, at which stage it appeared Millwall can be overwhelmed.

Kenneth Zohore supplied a second of respite for his beleaguered colleagues simply earlier than the half-hour mark however his deep cross was fluffed by Maikel Kieftenbeld, who failed to attach from shut vary.

And, from the ensuing goal-kick, Asmir Begovic put the ball into Danjuma’s path. He nonetheless had lots to do in timing his run from his personal half to perfection, earlier than neatly dinking over Bialkowski for his fifteenth of the marketing campaign.

Underlining the gulf in school, a 3rd worldwide obtained in on the act simply earlier than the break, encapsulating the rising confidence in a aspect aiming to return to the Premier League on the first try.

Solanke out-muscled Alex Pearce to then produce a superbly weighted move that cut up the Millwall defence. Brooks picked it up, reduce inside, earlier than nonchalantly sending Bialkowski the flawed manner.

No matter was stated on the inside evidently registered, as Millwall have been an improved unit after the restart.

After toiling for 45 minutes, unable to supply a shot on track, they scored from their first assault.

Predictably, as he usually has been throughout his time in south east London, it was Wallace with a second of particular person high quality, pivoting shortly within the six-yard field earlier than lashing previous Begovic into the far nook.

Solanke ought to have restored the three-goal cushion nearly instantly, poking over from two yards, however he obtained his objective mid-way by means of the second half.

A slick one-two mixture with Billing on the sting of the Millwall penalty space parted the house defence, giving Solanke the house to seal an ideal evening’s work for Bournemouth.