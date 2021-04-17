Result: Motherwell 1-1 Morton (5-3 pens): O’Donnell scores

Stephen O’Donnell had earlier scored in extra-time just for Markus Fjortoft to cancel it out.

Stephen O’Donnell scored the successful penalty as Motherwell scraped previous Morton within the Scottish Cup moments after the right-back appeared to have received the sport in extra-time. The appropriate-back opened the scoring from 25 yards seven seconds from the 120-minute mark however the guests levelled in stoppage-time when Markus Fjortoft headed dwelling unchallenged from a nook. Liam Kelly produced the one save of the shoot-out to disclaim Sean McGinty and O’Donnell stored his nerve to seal it 5-3 days after signing a brand new contract.

Morton had the most effective of the scarce possibilities in regular time earlier than the sport got here to life in extra-time and Motherwell booked a visit to face Stranraer or Hibernian within the quarter-finals.

The Greenock facet have solely recorded two wins in 16 Championship video games and are sitting within the relegation play-off zone however interim supervisor Gus MacPherson had guided them previous Dunfermline and East Fife and into the final 16.

The previous St Mirren boss loved three cup wins towards Motherwell throughout his Paisley days together with a Scottish Cup triumph as a First Division facet and his facet greater than held their very own within the opening levels.

Robbie Muirhead and Aidan Nesbitt linked up nicely on a number of events and Morton had by far the most effective probability of the half.

Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford misplaced possession for the third time in fast succession and Reece Lyon skipped previous a defender to go one on one with Kelly. The goalkeeper got here out rapidly to dam the shot.

The house facet started to drive their guests again within the latter levels of the half and had some dominant spells of possession after the break however had little to indicate for it. Christopher Lengthy had a few formidable long-range efforts saved and Devante Cole turned and fired off beam.

Morton got here shut when right-back Michael Ledger steered a pushed cross first time in the direction of purpose. Kelly was grateful the hassle was straight at him.

Effectively boss Graham Alexander made his first change within the 81st minute, bringing on winger Jake Hastie for midfielder Barry Maguire. It was seven minutes into extra-time earlier than it bore fruit, Hastie working on the coronary heart of the Morton defence and organising Lengthy, who took a contact and hit the close to put up from a wonderful probability.

Hastie acquired an opportunity himself from Allan Campbell’s via ball however Fjortoft acquired again nicely to place the extensive participant off as he scuffed a shot extensive.

The sport burst to life late within the second interval. Lewis Strapp couldn’t direct his header heading in the right direction after beating Kelly to Craig McGuffie‘s cross earlier than Motherwell had a penalty declare denied when McGinty appeared to clip Hastie’s heels.

Aidan McAdams pulled off an excellent cease from a Steven Lawless header earlier than O’Donnell fired into the underside nook from 25 yards and Fjortoft surprised the hosts.