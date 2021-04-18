Result: Norwich 1-3 Bournemouth: Cherries spoil hosts’

The hosts took an early lead by Emi Buendia earlier than the course of the sport was turned by a first-half pink card.

Bournemouth gatecrashed Norwich’s promotion get together and boosted their very own hopes of creating a swift return to the Premier League with an attention-grabbing 3-1 Championship win at Carrow Highway. The hosts, whose elevation to the English high flight had been confirmed by different outcomes earlier within the day, took an early lead by Emi Buendia earlier than the course of the sport was turned by a first-half pink card. With over 70 minutes nonetheless to play, Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis was dismissed for a poor problem on Ben Pearson, and it was a very totally different sport after that, with Jonathan Woodgate‘s facet taking management after the interval.

The guests scored twice in eight minutes early within the second half by substitute Sam Surridge and the hugely-impressive Arnaut Danjuma, with a 3rd objective from Lloyd Kelly placing the icing on the cake.

It was a sixth-straight league win from Bournemouth, who now look safe within the play-off positions, and solely a sixth defeat of the season for the house facet, who will now be seeking to clinch the title by beating second-placed Watford on Tuesday.

Norwich celebrated promotion in model by opening the scoring after simply 5 minutes with a superb crew objective.

Taking part in out from the again within the model that helped them make a quick return to the highest flight, the Canaries labored the ball to Kenny McLean who picked out Teemu Pukki within the field with an inch-perfect go.

The Metropolis high scorer held the ball up as Buendia made a burst into the field earlier than releasing a perfectly-timed go which allowed the Argentine playmaker to flick the ball previous Asmir Begovic for his thirteenth objective of the season.

The hosts continued to look harmful each time they attacked however had been dealt a extreme blow after 17 minutes when Giannoulis mistimed a problem on Pearson and caught him on the shin, prompting referee Graham Scott to brandish a pink card.

With the champions-elect right down to 10 males, the dynamic of the sport shortly modified and the Cherries ought to have been again on stage phrases 4 minutes later.

Danjuma reduce in from the left and his low shot was heading in earlier than Dominic Solanke utilized an pointless ultimate contact on the road and was rightly flagged for being offside.

Bournemouth had been now within the ascendancy, nonetheless, and Solanke went shut himself on the half-hour mark when his flick from a low Danjuma cross was blocked by goalkeeper Tim Krul.

The guests lastly bought the objective they deserved after 50 minutes, with half-time substitute Surridge fast to make his presence felt.

After changing midfielder Jefferson Lerma, Surridge popped up on the again publish to transform Kelly’s cross, which had taken a deflection off a defender.

The offside flag went up for this one as properly however as soon as the referee ascertained {that a} Norwich contact had arrange the objective, it was allowed to face.

Buendia fired a shot simply extensive as Daniel Farke‘s facet sought a response but it surely was Bournemouth who scored once more after 57 minutes to show the sport on its head.

There appeared little hazard when Danjuma picked the ball up on the left halfway inside the house half.

However the gifted extensive man has been on fireplace lately and stepped as much as the plate once more as he moved inside and skipped previous a few challenges earlier than cracking a right-footed drive into the highest nook from some 20 yards out for a beautifully-taken objective.

The Cherries had been now trying snug and stretched their lead after 76 minutes with a second long-range strike.

This time Kelly supplied the fireworks, sending a low shot previous Krul from 25 yards out after Danjuma had damaged free on the left flank and stroked the ball into his internet.

Replays advised Danjuma was offside when he picked up possession, however the objective was allowed to face as Bournemouth clinched most factors.