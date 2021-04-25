Result: Reading 2-2 Swansea City: Swans secure playoff

The Royals’ slim hopes of a top-six end have been ended.

Swansea secured a Sky Guess Championship play-off place with a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Studying, whose personal top-six aspirations have been ended by the end result. Barnsley and Bournemouth be part of the Swans within the end-of-season shoot-out alongside already-qualified Brentford. Swansea dominated a lot of the primary half however fell behind in opposition to the run of play when Yakou Meite nodded house within the thirty first minute.

Opportunist second-half efforts from Jamal Lowe and high scorer Andre Ayew gave Swansea the lead, with Tomas Esteves’ late equaliser for Studying proving irrelevant.

Swansea had been in detached type going into the sport, successful solely two of their earlier eight matches and dropping 5.

Studying have been on a poor latest run of only one victory in eight video games and had slipped to seventh place.

The Swans started the stronger within the sunny but chilly circumstances and will have gone forward within the opening minute.

Lowe swung over a cross from the left flank to the far submit the place centre-back Ben Cabango rose powerfully however was unable to maintain his header heading in the right direction.

Wayne Routledge had a well-struck effort deflected away by house captain Liam Moore and Lowe volleyed wildly over from the sting of the realm.

Studying step by step improved and served warning of intent when 22-goal high scorer Lucas Joao despatched a low 20-yard effort narrowly vast.

Simply previous the half-hour mark, Studying went in entrance. John Swift curled in a teasing cross from the left and Meite ghosted in forward of Jake Bidwell to information in a agency header for his eleventh aim of the season.

Studying might have elevated their lead shortly earlier than the break however Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved effectively from Joao after the Portuguese striker had seized on an error by Conor Hourihane.

Swansea began brightly within the second half, with Lowe discovering loads of area on the left wing.

From a Lowe cross, Liam Cullen ought to have finished higher with a header that lacked route and failed to bother house keeper Rafael.

However the guests drew degree within the 67th minute after glorious work by substitute Ayew, who had been on the pitch solely three minutes.

Ayew cleverly nutmegged Moore, which allowed Jay Fulton to run via and power a positive cease from Rafael – just for Lowe to tuck within the rebound.

Swansea went in entrance with seven minutes remaining. Hourihane did all of the exhausting work as he lower in from the left and performed an ideal sq. go to permit Ayew to fit in his sixteenth aim of the marketing campaign.

Lowe additionally struck a submit close to the tip, shortly earlier than Esteves drilled in a positive stoppage-time equaliser from distance, however Swansea held on for his or her play-off place.