Result: Rotherham United 0-1 Coventry City: Visitors boost

Leo Ostigard scored the one purpose to ship the Sky Blues six factors above the Millers within the Championship desk.

Coventry gave their very own possibilities of Championship survival a significant carry by seeing off relegation rivals Rotherham 1-0. Victory in what was an extremely tense match elevated the hole between the 2 sides to 6 factors, with Rotherham nonetheless having two video games in hand on the Sky Blues and the remainder of the Championship’s strugglers. The sport’s solely purpose got here 20 minutes from time as Coventry’s strain lastly proved an excessive amount of for the jaded Millers, who are actually 4 factors from security, to include.

Rotherham had moved to inside a win of the guests with Tuesday night time’s victory over QPR within the first instalment of their hectic schedule of 4 video games in eight days.

However the hole was restored as Leo Ostigard headed in what may show to be an enormous winner for Mark Robins‘ workforce who have been promoted alongside Rotherham final season.

Coventry threatened within the very first minute with skipper Liam Kelly forcing Viktor Johansson into touching his beautiful volley in opposition to the woodwork.

The guests’ attacking intent was clear they usually missed two obtrusive probabilities to go forward in a matter of seconds.

Kelly’s mishit shot first fell kindly to Callum O’Hare who was denied one-on-one by Johansson earlier than Matt Godden scooped what appeared a neater likelihood from the rebound over the bar.

Rotherham got here into the match with 20 minutes gone and have been a whisker away from the opener when Lewis Wing’s effort cannoned again off the put up.

Johansson once more got here to Rotherham’s rescue as Tyler Walker bought on the top of an extended throw however noticed his goal-bound header palmed away by the Swede.

Coventry continued to look the extra more likely to go in entrance early within the second half however have been struggling to carve out a transparent likelihood.

Paul Warne made a double change on the hour mark with two-goal Tuesday night time hero Freddie ladapo and Ryan Giles, who spent the primary half of the season on mortgage at Coventry, tasked with injecting extra vitality into the Millers.

However it was Coventry who bought the breakthrough within the seventieth minute with Ostigard rising highest to go past Johansson from Matty James‘ free-kick.

The away aspect have been decided to get a decisive second and threatened it by means of Julien Dacosta however his lashed effort was diverted large.

Coventry needed to see out a nervy six minutes of added on time however did so resolutely to safe the factors.