result, score, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, goal, highlights, video, Mikel Arteta, reaction, top four, table

Arsenal’s bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League suffered a significant setback as Crystal Palace registered an impressive 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s team was blown away by first-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Au at Selhurst Park.

Unable to revive after the break, Arsenal’s second defeat in their last three league games was sealed by a late penalty from Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal were relegated to fourth place over the weekend, but Tottenham’s 5-1 win against Newcastle put pressure on the Gunners and they couldn’t react…