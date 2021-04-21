Result: Scottish L1 roundup: Partick Thistle move top

Thistle take over on the high as Falkirk and Cove Rangers slip to defeat.

Partick Thistle took benefit of defeats by Falkirk and Cove Rangers to maneuver high of Scottish League One following a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Dumbarton. In-form Zak Rudden broke the impasse 10 minutes from time along with his fifth purpose in three video games earlier than substitute Ross MacIver wrapped up the factors with a minute remaining. It was a fourth successive victory for Partick, who additionally prolonged their unbeaten run to 9 matches.

Pre-game leaders Falkirk suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 1-0 at Peterhead.

The Bairns, overwhelmed 2-0 by Cove Rangers on the weekend, had Morgaro Gomis despatched off with quarter-hour left earlier than Jason Brown struck within the 81st minute to earn Peterhead a primary win in 5 video games.

Cove Rangers noticed their eight-game unbeaten run ended by a 1-0 defeat at Montrose.

Fraser Fyvie’s personal purpose put Montrose forward within the fifteenth minute, with Rangers’ night time ending in additional distress when Ryan Strachan was dismissed within the closing levels.

Clyde moved out of the relegation play-off place because of a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

Scott Fenwick fired Forfar forward seven minutes earlier than half-time however Lewis Jamieson levelled instantly and added a second simply previous the hour mark.

Joshua Jack secured a significant victory with eight minutes left as Clyde snapped a four-game dropping streak and leapfrogged some extent above Dumbarton.

Airdrieonians changed East Fife within the ultimate play-off berth after beating them 2-0 at dwelling.

Callum Gallagher opened the scoring within the 66th minute and Dale Carrick added a second, changing on the second try after seeing his penalty saved, 11 minutes later.