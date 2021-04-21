LATEST

Result: Scottish L1 roundup: Partick Thistle move top

Avatar
By
Posted on
Result: Scottish L1 roundup: Partick Thistle move top

Thistle take over on the high as Falkirk and Cove Rangers slip to defeat.

Partick Thistle took benefit of defeats by Falkirk and Cove Rangers to maneuver high of Scottish League One following a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Dumbarton.

In-form Zak Rudden broke the impasse 10 minutes from time along with his fifth purpose in three video games earlier than substitute Ross MacIver wrapped up the factors with a minute remaining.

It was a fourth successive victory for Partick, who additionally prolonged their unbeaten run to 9 matches.

Pre-game leaders Falkirk suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 1-0 at Peterhead.

The Bairns, overwhelmed 2-0 by Cove Rangers on the weekend, had Morgaro Gomis despatched off with quarter-hour left earlier than Jason Brown struck within the 81st minute to earn Peterhead a primary win in 5 video games.

Cove Rangers noticed their eight-game unbeaten run ended by a 1-0 defeat at Montrose.

Fraser Fyvie’s personal purpose put Montrose forward within the fifteenth minute, with Rangers’ night time ending in additional distress when Ryan Strachan was dismissed within the closing levels.

Clyde moved out of the relegation play-off place because of a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

Scott Fenwick fired Forfar forward seven minutes earlier than half-time however Lewis Jamieson levelled instantly and added a second simply previous the hour mark.

Joshua Jack secured a significant victory with eight minutes left as Clyde snapped a four-game dropping streak and leapfrogged some extent above Dumbarton.

Airdrieonians changed East Fife within the ultimate play-off berth after beating them 2-0 at dwelling.

Callum Gallagher opened the scoring within the 66th minute and Dale Carrick added a second, changing on the second try after seeing his penalty saved, 11 minutes later.

ID: 444113: cacheID:444113:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:3831:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top