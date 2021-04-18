Result: Sheff Weds 1-1 Bristol City: Owls dealt crushing blow

The Owls are seven factors adrift of Twenty first-placed Derby with 4 matches remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday‘s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship suffered one other damaging blow as Tyreeq bakinson‘s late leveller earned 10-man Bristol Metropolis a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough. Defeats for Rotherham and Derby had given the Owls, with out supervisor Darren Moore who’s affected by pneumonia triggered by his contraction of Covid-19, an opportunity to chop the hole. They made the proper begin when Julian Borner put them forward within the fourth minute they usually got an extra increase because the Robins had Henri Lansbury despatched off for deliberate handball.

Wednesday didn’t capitalise as captain Barry Bannan noticed his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley however they held on to their lead till three minutes from time when Bakinson struck.

Led by assistant supervisor Jamie Smith within the absence of Moore, the hosts broke the impasse with their first likelihood of the afternoon when Borner headed residence Josh Windass‘ supply from shut vary.

In what was a fast-paced begin to the sport, the guests looked for an prompt equaliser and the recalled Famara Diedhiou examined Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood down low with a half volley.

Drama adopted as Lansbury was despatched off by referee Tony Harrington within the twentieth minute after the midfielder gave away a penalty for denying Callum Paterson‘s goalbound shot along with his hand.

Bannan stepped as much as the plate however missed the ensuing spot-kick, with Bentley diving the precise manner.

Wednesday went shut once more to doubling their benefit however Liam Palmer’s rocket shot crashed towards a submit from the sting of the realm.

Windass then headed onto the roof of the online with the interval imminent because the Owls dominated.

Wednesday’s momentum continued as Windass went alone after the re-start. Ignoring choices to his left, the attacking midfielder’s strike trickled via a sea of crimson and into the arms of Bentley.

Kadeem Harris was subsequent to trigger the Robins backline issues however he was unable to seek out the again of the online from Adam Attain‘s cross as Bentley was fast off his line to slender the angle.

Bakinson drove an effort excessive over the crossbar with simply over 1 / 4 of an hour to go because the Owls had been compelled to soak up a interval of stress.

However Bakinson discovered an unlikely equaliser within the 87th minute, firing the ball into the underside nook from the sting of the field.