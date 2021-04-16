Result: Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners ease into Europa

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for the Gunners.

They are going to meet Villarreal within the final 4 as Emery, sacked after simply 18 months in command of Arsenal after succeeding Arsene Wenger, seems to win a fourth Europa League title as a supervisor.

Slavia’s late leveller in north London final week appeared to tilt the steadiness of the tie in favour of the Czech outfit.

They’d not misplaced at dwelling since November 2019 when Inter Milan had been victorious, a run of 30 matches with out tasting defeat.

In the meantime solely Good and Rangers had managed to even rating on the Sinobo Stadium in European competitors this season – however Arsenal made a mockery of these statistics.

After losing a hatful of excellent probabilities within the first leg, Arteta known as for his facet to be extra scientific.

They dispatched Sheffield United within the Premier League on Sunday with a cushty 3-0 win and, with Emile Smith Rowe in for Gabriel Martinelli in the one change, they held that very same lead in Prague with lower than 25 minutes on the clock.

Each outcomes got here with out captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who revealed on Instagram earlier than the sport that he contracted malaria whereas on worldwide responsibility with Gabon final month.

Smith Rowe thought he had cancelled out Slavia’s away aim early on however noticed his aim dominated out by VAR for offside after he tapped within the rebound from Saka’s strike off the put up.

However moments after the restart the guests obtained their aim, Smith Rowe slid in a cross to Pepe, who held off a defender and squeezed within the opener simply as he had late on on the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal turned the tie nicely of their favour by including a second aim three minutes later.

Jakub Hromada fouled Saka within the field and Lacazette made no mistake in changing the ensuing penalty to provide Arteta’s facet a 2-0 lead on the evening, which means Slavia would wish to win outright on the night to undergo.

However the hosts had been clearly rocked and Arsenal prolonged their lead additional nonetheless with solely 24 minutes on the clock.

Saka, as he had within the lead as much as Smith Rowe’s earlier offside effort, lower in and this time despatched his shot into the close to put up to place the Gunners 3-0 forward on the evening.

The second-half was a cushty affair for Arteta and his gamers as they saved a disheartened Slavia facet at arm’s size.

Lacazette would lengthen their benefit, amassing a cross from Pepe and displaying nice composure earlier than firing in his second of the night and his seventh in his final 9 appearances.

Slavia had been with out Ondrej Kudela, the defender hit with a 10-game UEFA ban on the eve of the match having been discovered responsible of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara of their spherical of 16 conflict.

However in fact they by no means regarded like repeating their triumphs over Rangers or Leicester right here as Arsenal now put together for a reunion with Emery – who took them to the ultimate of the Europa League in 2019 the place they misplaced to Chelsea.

The golf equipment themselves even have historical past, Arsenal popping out on high in a close-run Champions League semi-final conflict in 2006 earlier than Wenger’s facet fell to Barcelona within the last.

Arteta might be hoping to be the subsequent man to take Arsenal right into a European last however will wish to go one higher than their earlier two, with the mouth-watering prospect of a gathering with Manchester United in Gdansk nonetheless a really actual risk.