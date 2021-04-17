LATEST

Result: St Johnstone 2-0 Clyde: Davidson’s men to face

Avatar
By
Posted on
Result: St Johnstone 2-0 Clyde: Davidson's men to face

Michael O’Halloran and Man Melamed put Clyde out of the competitors and booked a quarter-final towards both Rangers or Celtic.

St Johnstone arrange a visit to Glasgow to face the winner of Sunday’s Previous Agency shoot-out as they eased previous Clyde 2-0 at McDiarmid.

There seemed to be a mismatch on the playing cards as Man Melamed and Michael O’Halloran put Callum Davidson‘s crew two up after simply 21 minutes.

However the Perth males may afford to take their foot off the fuel and nonetheless cruise into the final eight of the Scottish Cup.

And they’ll now watch with keen curiosity as Rangers and Celtic conflict at Ibrox for the fitting to host this season’s Betfred Cup winners within the subsequent spherical.

Davidson selected to provide Hampden heroes Zander Clarke, Callum Sales space, Shaun Rooney, Ali McCann and Chris Kane a relaxation forward of Gers’ Scottish Premiership go to on Wednesday night time.

This was Clyde’s tenth sport within the house of twenty-two days and with a significant League One relegation crunch towards Forfar to come back on Tuesday, Danny Lennon additionally selected to depart out a string of regulars, together with former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

It was evident early on that Clyde’s hectic schedule had left little within the tank as they stepped as much as face top-flight opposition.

If the part-timers had been to face any probability, they wanted to keep away from conceding an early objective.

However these hopes went up in smoke inside six minutes as Melamed caught Lloyd Robertson in possession.

O’Halloran drove into the field, delaying his cross by a fraction of a second to make sure the Israeli may steer residence from 5 yards out on the stretch.

The Bully Wee had been making issues for themselves making an attempt to play out from the again.

But it surely was a fortunate break that handed St Johnstone their second as a wild bounce from Scott Tanser‘s block sort out on Marky Munro despatched Stevie Could surging down the left, along with his ball inside completely measured for the onrushing O’Halloran to stay by Matej Vajs’ legs.

Jamie McCart was denied a primary objective for Saints simply earlier than the break as Munro cleared from underneath his personal crossbar.

The large centre-back blazed one other over within the sixty fifth minute as Saints continued to rack up probabilities.

Skipper Liam Craig had a few efforts pushed away by Vajs whereas Melamed thudded a David Wotherspoon nook towards the crossbar along with his head.

Lewis Jamieson thought he had given Clyde a lifeline with 12 minutes left after Liam Gordon miscontrolled a hospital go from goalkeeper Elliott Parish – however the Saints defender’s blushes had been spared by an offside flag because the top-flight outfit claimed their fourth clear sheet of their final 5 video games.

ID:443623:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5293:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top