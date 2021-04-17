Result: St Johnstone 2-0 Clyde: Davidson’s men to face

Michael O’Halloran and Man Melamed put Clyde out of the competitors and booked a quarter-final towards both Rangers or Celtic.

St Johnstone arrange a visit to Glasgow to face the winner of Sunday’s Previous Agency shoot-out as they eased previous Clyde 2-0 at McDiarmid. There seemed to be a mismatch on the playing cards as Man Melamed and Michael O’Halloran put Callum Davidson‘s crew two up after simply 21 minutes. However the Perth males may afford to take their foot off the fuel and nonetheless cruise into the final eight of the Scottish Cup.

And they’ll now watch with keen curiosity as Rangers and Celtic conflict at Ibrox for the fitting to host this season’s Betfred Cup winners within the subsequent spherical.

Davidson selected to provide Hampden heroes Zander Clarke, Callum Sales space, Shaun Rooney, Ali McCann and Chris Kane a relaxation forward of Gers’ Scottish Premiership go to on Wednesday night time.

This was Clyde’s tenth sport within the house of twenty-two days and with a significant League One relegation crunch towards Forfar to come back on Tuesday, Danny Lennon additionally selected to depart out a string of regulars, together with former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

It was evident early on that Clyde’s hectic schedule had left little within the tank as they stepped as much as face top-flight opposition.

If the part-timers had been to face any probability, they wanted to keep away from conceding an early objective.

However these hopes went up in smoke inside six minutes as Melamed caught Lloyd Robertson in possession.

O’Halloran drove into the field, delaying his cross by a fraction of a second to make sure the Israeli may steer residence from 5 yards out on the stretch.

The Bully Wee had been making issues for themselves making an attempt to play out from the again.

But it surely was a fortunate break that handed St Johnstone their second as a wild bounce from Scott Tanser‘s block sort out on Marky Munro despatched Stevie Could surging down the left, along with his ball inside completely measured for the onrushing O’Halloran to stay by Matej Vajs’ legs.

Jamie McCart was denied a primary objective for Saints simply earlier than the break as Munro cleared from underneath his personal crossbar.

The large centre-back blazed one other over within the sixty fifth minute as Saints continued to rack up probabilities.

Skipper Liam Craig had a few efforts pushed away by Vajs whereas Melamed thudded a David Wotherspoon nook towards the crossbar along with his head.

Lewis Jamieson thought he had given Clyde a lifeline with 12 minutes left after Liam Gordon miscontrolled a hospital go from goalkeeper Elliott Parish – however the Saints defender’s blushes had been spared by an offside flag because the top-flight outfit claimed their fourth clear sheet of their final 5 video games.