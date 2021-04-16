Result: Stranraer 4-0 Stenhousemuir: Hosts secure

Stranraer stepped up their Scottish League Two promotion bid with a complete 4-0 dwelling win in opposition to play-off rivals Stenhousemuir.

Stevie Farrell’s aspect scored three targets inside 4 first-half minutes by James Hilton, Thomas Orr and Ruari Paton to take full management.

Paton’s shot from outdoors the penalty space early within the second interval hit a publish, however the Irish striker doubled his tally within the 73rd minute, whereas Stranraer created loads of different possibilities.

The Blues leapfrogged Elgin into fourth place, the final play-off spot, whereas Stenhousemuir stayed sixth however slipped six factors off the tempo within the race for a top-four end.