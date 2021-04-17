Result: Swansea 2-2 Wycombe: Swans’ promotion hopes dented

The outcome leaves Wycombe 9 factors from security.

Swansea had been compelled to claw their means again from two targets down to assert a 2-2 draw towards bottom-of-the-table Wycombe to maintain alive their slim hopes of difficult Watford for the second automated promotion spot. With Luton successful 1-0 on the Hornets, the purpose Steve Cooper’s aspect had been in a position to scramble late on reduce the hole between second and third to 6 factors. On the different finish of the desk it meant Wycombe are nonetheless 9 factors from security and they’ll view it as two dropped factors having scored twice in six minutes at the beginning of the second half.

Swansea got here into the sport searching for a 3rd win in a row to remain within the hunt for an automated promotion spot, however discovered themselves being hustled, harried and bullied out of competition in an end-to-end first half by which either side had probabilities to open the scoring.

Wycombe had been the staff exhibiting all the need and no one might have complained had they hit the entrance. It didn’t assist the Swansea trigger that star man Andre Ayew limped out of the competition after solely eight minutes to depart his aspect wanting their main attacking possibility.

His departure got here a couple of minutes after centre-back Ryan Bennett had picked up a yellow card for dealing with the ball after slipping in a deal with as Wycombe tried to interrupt clear.

Connor Roberts raced on to a misguided again header and compelled David Stockdale right into a full-length save after which Conor Hourihane fired a long-range shot inches huge of the put up.

Wycombe additionally had their alternatives on the different finish. Some trickery by Curtis Thompson on the left aspect of the field gave Dennis Adeniran a gap in entrance of aim, however his lunge despatched the ball simply previous the put up.

Roberts then had one other golden likelihood after good work by Wayne Routledge, however as soon as once more Stockdale was as much as the duty and beat his shot away for a nook. It was stalemate on the break, nevertheless it didn’t keep that means for lengthy.

Swansea had been lucky to maintain their aim intact on the finish of the opening half when Bennett headed on to the crossbar however there was no stopping Admiral Muskwe 19 seconds into the second half when he lashed a lay-off from The Final Thoughts previous Freddie Woodman from the sting of the world.

That surprised the house aspect and additional emboldened the aggressive guests and 5 minutes later they doubled their lead. This time it was Garath McCleary slicing in from the left and hitting the bottom-right nook.

Jason McCarthy conceded a penalty for hand ball on the ground, Jamal Lowe scoring his fourth aim in three video games, after which substitute Liam cullen headed residence a Roberts cross with eight minutes of regular time remaining.