Result: West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea's Mason Mount in action with West Ham United's Issa Diop in the Premier League on April 24, 2021

Sports activities Mole supplies highlights, stats and a match report from Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham United within the Premier League.

Chelsea gave their hopes of a top-four end within the Premier League an enormous enhance on Saturday night as they recorded a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham United on the London Stadium.

Timo Werner scored the one purpose of the competition within the English capital, and the win has seen fourth-placed Chelsea transfer three factors away from fifth-placed West Ham within the desk.

It did seem {that a} largely uneventful first interval could be ending goalless, with the guests having fun with the higher of the motion with out notably threatening to make the breakthrough.

The Blues took the lead simply earlier than the interval, although, when a wonderful low cross from Ben Chilwell was became the again of the online by Werner, who had been the perfect participant on the pitch within the first half.

Werner had a good chance to attain once more early within the second interval, however the Germany worldwide fired huge of the publish after Lukasz Fabianski had saved from Mason Mount.

West Ham did enhance because the second half progressed, with Jesse Lingard coming shut, nevertheless it was to not be for David Moyes‘s facet, who noticed Fabian Balbuena despatched off late on following a problem on Chilwell.

Subsequent up for Chelsea is a visit to Actual Madrid for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday evening, whereas West Ham will resume their league marketing campaign away to Burnley on Could 3.

HIGHLIGHTS

4th min: Half-chance for Chelsea early on as Mount picks out Werner with a sensible cross, however the Germany worldwide hooks his effort over the West Ham purpose.

tenth min: Mount does brilliantly to work the house contained in the West Ham field earlier than unleashing a shot in the direction of purpose, however Fabianski is all the way down to make a cushty save.

fifteenth min: Fabianski has to make one other good cease for the Hammers because the skilled goalkeeper retains out a low strike from Christian Pulisic, who had discovered house in a harmful space.

thirty first min: Chelsea once more break down the left by way of Mount, who feeds the ball into Werner, however the ahead turns and fires over the crossbar because the rating stays goalless.

thirty sixth min: West Ham enchantment for a handball as Tomas Soucek strikes the ball in the direction of purpose; it hits César Azpilicueta, however the choice is ‘no penalty’ for the house facet.

forty third min: Chelsea make the breakthrough within the forty third minute of the conflict on the London Stadium as Werner fires house from shut vary after assembly a low cross from Chilwell.

fifty fifth min: Large probability for Werner to attain a second as Fabianski palms an try from Mount into the trail of the German, however he fires huge of the publish from a slender angle.

56th min: Respectable cease from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to maintain out a strike from Pablo Fornals, who had unleashed one from the sting of the field; the try is the house facet’s first heading in the right direction.

sixtieth min: So shut for West Ham because the ball bounces kindly for Lingard, who lifts one in the direction of the far nook, nevertheless it simply strikes huge of the publish. Extremely near 1-1 on the London Stadium.

63rd min: Good save from Fabianski to maintain out a robust try from Mount, who continues to search out house in harmful positions for the away facet.

67th min: Werner brings one other sensible cease from Fabianski, with the German working the ball into the field earlier than hitting the goal with a robust strike.

79th min: VAR take a look at a potential purple card as Balbuena catches Chilwell with a unfastened foot, and the referee is then despatched throughout to the monitor.

81st min: The referee comes throughout and produces a purple card for Balbuena, who caught Chilwell after enjoying the ball; it seemed to be an extremely harsh choice from the official.

88th min: Hakim Ziyech flashes one huge of the publish from distance after Chelsea break ahead looking for a second purpose, which might kill off any hopes of a West Ham comeback.

91st min: Mount has one deflected huge of the publish from distance, and extra valuable seconds move as Chelsea shut in on an important three factors at this stage of the season.

96th min: Mount does brilliantly to work the ball into the West Ham field earlier than delivering a cross in the direction of Tammy Abraham, however the ahead heads over the crossbar from shut vary.

MAN OF THE MATCH – MASON MOUNT

Mount has been Chelsea’s standout participant in various matches this season and that was once more the case on Saturday night as he impressed his facet to an essential three factors.

The England worldwide brought on West Ham all types of issues within the closing third of the sector, whereas his power everywhere in the park was infectious, notably within the second half when the Hammers had been pushing ahead.

Mount ended the 90 minutes of motion with a move success charge of 89%, whereas he additionally had six pictures and made 4 tackles throughout an excellent all-round show on the London Stadium.

STANDOUT MOMENT

West Ham had been diminished to 10 males within the latter levels of the competition when Balbuena was despatched off following a problem on Chilwell; there isn’t a query that the centre-back caught the England worldwide, nevertheless it seemed to be an extremely harsh choice from the referee.

The Hammers had been nonetheless very a lot within the match approaching the ultimate 10 minutes, however the purple card took the wind out of their sails and allowed Chelsea to shut out the competition.

BEST STAT

MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham 44%-56% Chelsea
Pictures: West Ham 9-16 Chelsea
Pictures heading in the right direction: West Ham 2-6 Chelsea
Corners: West Ham 4-2 Chelsea
Fouls: West Ham 9-10 Chelsea

LINEUPS

WEST HAM (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Diop, Balbuena, Ogbonna; Coufal, Noble (Lanzini 69′), Soucek, Fredericks (Johnson 83′); Fornals (Benrahma 69′); Bowen, Lingard

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta (James 86 ‘), Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner (Abraham 87 ‘), Pulisic (Ziyech 74’)

