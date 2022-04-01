Result, Wickets, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Scores, Updates

Australia have been badly left behind in the second ODI against Pakistan, with the late heroism of Khushdil Shah registering a six-wicket win for the hosts in the early hours of Friday morning (AEDT).

Captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant century to lay the foundation for Pakistan’s incredible victory.

The win was Pakistan’s most successful run chase in ODI history, with Aaron Finch being praised after the game for an “incredible” opposition.

“This opening partnership laid the foundation of the game for Pakistan,” he added.

He said, ‘When you go for a century nobody goes down, it allows the rest to play with freedom and then Babar came and played an unbelievable innings. I thought 350 was a good score, but it shouldn’t be.

The loss came in spite of a…