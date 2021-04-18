Result: Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United: Willian Jose goal

Sheffield United have been relegated after two seasons within the Premier League.

Sheffield United‘s depressing season was capped after relegation was lastly confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves. The rock-bottom Blades will play within the Sky Guess Championship subsequent time period after Willian Jose‘s second-half winner. Below caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom, United are 19 factors from security with six video games remaining and have gained simply 4 instances all season.

The Blades have misplaced 26 of their 32 video games, having completed ninth final time period, with their two-year keep within the Premier League over.

They not often seemed like incomes a keep of execution, though Even Stevens was denied by Rui Patricio.

Mid-table Wolves additionally struggled to seek out severe momentum in a forgettable sport however Oliver Norwood did head Willy Boly‘s lucky first-half effort off the road.

Newcastle’s late win over West Ham earlier within the day left United needing to keep away from defeat to delay their inevitable return to the second tier.

There was little depth from the guests in a colorless first half although, and Wolves got here closest to an opener after 21 minutes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri‘s nook was chested down by Jose and John Egan’s clearance ricochet off Boly’s heel to loop in direction of aim, just for a mix of Norwood and the crossbar to maintain the ball out.

Daniel Podence‘s half-volley flew over after half an hour however Wolves – firmly caught in mid-table – did not persuade they’d break the monotony.

The largest flashpoint got here 9 minutes earlier than the break when Ait-Nouri was fortunate to keep away from a pink card.

The defender landed on Rhian Brewster‘s ankle when making an attempt to defend the ball however VAR didn’t intervene and it was Brewster who was booked for the problem.

The sport meandered into the break and there was nothing to recommend the scoreline would change throughout a low-key begin to the second half.

But, belatedly, United did conjure their first likelihood of the sport after 59 minutes – just for it to result in Wolves’ winner.

Brewster’s low cross discovered the unmarked Stevens and his low strike was blocked by Nelson Semedo.

Instantly, Wolves broke with Semedo and Podence combining to ship Traore away. He then breezed previous Egan for Jose to comb in his first Wolves aim from six yards.

Stevens’ fast flip and shot pressured a superb save from Rui Patricio as United awoke but it surely was too late.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Romain Saiss from level clean vary with seven minutes left.

Fabio Silva then shot straight on the goalkeeper and Traore sliced extensive on the break as time ran out on United’s top-flight keep.