Results and summary: Tour of Flanders, 272.5 km, Antwerp – Oudenarde, 03 April 2022

Van der Poel wins the sprint, Madaus on the podium!

In the sprint, Mathieu van der Poel won the Oudenarde and won the second Tour of Flanders of his career! After the last 300 meters where everyone looked at each other, the Dutchman proved to be the strongest. The rider of the Alpesin-Fénix team defeated his compatriots Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers) and Valentin Madaus (Grupma-FDJ). The great host of this round, Tadej Pogakar, for his first participation, (UAE-Emirates) finished at the foot of the podium in fourth place.