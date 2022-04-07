Results for Amelek Vs. oil independent | Independiente Petrolero and Amelec draw 1-1 at Sucre for the Copa Libertadores 2022: summary and goals by Jonathan Cristaldo and Mauro Quiroga | sports total

Amelek saved a painful tie by the hour in his visit to the Independiente Petrolero this Wednesday for the first day of Group A of the Copa Libertadores. When everything seemed to be tied at the Patria Olympic Stadium, Jonathan Cristaldo put the Bolivian team ahead in the final, however, the victory vanished from remission after Mauro Quiroga’s goal for ‘Bombillo’.

Goal by Mauro Quiroga

Goal by Jonathan Cristaldo

Amelec 1-1 Independent Petrolero : Minute by Minute

Ecuadorian amelec Will start his history in a new edition of the Copa Libertadores in Sucre, against a budding player like the Bolivian oil free, Follow minute by minute…